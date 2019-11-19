Steelers sign linebacker off Giants practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers brought back one of their own Tuesday, who had visited with the Giants for a bit.

The Steelers announced the signing of linebacker Tuzar Skipper, off the Giants practice squad.

The former undrafted rookie from Toledo was on the Steelers 53-man roster initially, but was released before the opener when they promoted a wide receiver from the practice squad.

He joined up with the Giants, playing six games there before he was waived and added back to the practice squad there.

To make room for him on the roster, they placed defensive lineman L.T. Walton on injured reserve.