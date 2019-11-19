T.Y. Hilton to play Thursday “if I check all the boxes”

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has missed the last three games with a calf injury and he said on Tuesday that he thought his season was over when he first suffered the injury in practice.

That turned out not to be the case and Hilton is eyeing this Thursday’s game against the Texans as a chance to make his return to action. He said on Tuesday, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, that he’ll play “if I check all the boxes” between now and Thursday.

Those boxes include being cleared to play by the medical staff and being given the green light by the coaching staff. Head coach Frank Reich didn’t speculate on the chances that will happen in his Tuesday media session.

If the Colts do clear Hilton, history says it will be a good thing for their chances of winning on Sunday. He had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown when the Colts beat Houston in Week Seven and 82 catches for 1,519 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 career games agains the Texans.