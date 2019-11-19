Teams at top (of draft order) holding serve

Getty Images

Things are still crowded at the bottom, though there are a few teams trying to escape the top 10.

The Jets and Falcons putting together actual winning streaks have knocked them down a few spots, but most of their peers are staying put, in terms of the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the season ended today, the winless Bengals (0-10) would hold spot in next year’s selection order. Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the NFL season end the Tuesday after Week 11?”

Washington (1-9), the Giants (2-8), and Dolphins remain in the second, third, and fourth spots.

The Jets (3-7) would still pick fifth, despite logging wins against Washington and the Giants the last two weeks. The Buccaneers (3-7) and Broncos (3-7) follow in sixth and seventh.

The Falcons have fallen (risen?) to the eighth spot in the order after surprising post-bye wins over the Saints and Panthers.

The Cardinals (3-7-1) and Lions (3-6-1) round out the top 10.