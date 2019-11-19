Tomlin on Steelers-Browns fight: I don’t know that we did anything to cause it

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2019, 2:19 PM EST
Getty Images

After Thursday night’s loss to the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin declined to discuss the melee that broke out late in the fourth quarter but he had a little more to say about it at a Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin called the fight “ugly for the game of football” and that the Steelers “accept responsibility for our actions” during the fracas. Tomlin didn’t detail those actions because “we have some people going through appeals” this week.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for kicking and punching Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with the helmet he’d been wearing before Garrett tore it off. Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game for hitting Rudolph from behind during the incident.

All three players are appealing their suspensions and many others are expected to be fined. That group includes Rudolph, who tried to rip Garrett’s helmet off earlier in the fight and who some thought should have been suspended for sparking the melee. Tomlin didn’t specifically respond to that, but it didn’t sound like he agrees with that stance when asked what the Steelers might learn from what went on last Thursday.

“I don’t know that we did anything to make it happen anyway in the first place. That’s why I said we didn’t have anything to learn from it,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers will learn whether Pouncey’s penalty is altered at all at some point this week, but it is a good bet that he’s not going to have the penalty entirely wiped out so the Steelers will need other plans in Cincinnati this weekend.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Tomlin on Steelers-Browns fight: I don’t know that we did anything to cause it

  1. Mason started it (trying to rip off his helmet and kick him in the groin) and should get the same punishment Myles gets.

  2. Garrett was absolutely wrong for what he did, but it’s ludicrous for Tomlin to say “I don’t know that we did anything to make it happen anyway in the first place”. He has no idea what was said on the field.

  5. The shallow end of the gene pool will soon be emptying their thoughts on here about those terrible Steelers…..yawn. Tomlin is correct after all two players got concussed with only one expected…….Steelers got cheap spotted.

  7. So by Tomlin’s logic Garrett had planned all along to rip Rudoph’s helmet off and smash him with it? No one believes what Garrett did is acceptable, but please stop with victim bit.

  9. How about some accountability? Next sack have Mason attempt to tear off a D-lineman’s helmet. It worked once see if it works again.

  10. I guess Tomlin didn’t know that the whole thing was aired on a relatively new invention called television. And along with that invention came the ability to record images which showed his QB trying to rip Garrett’s helmet off, reach into his facemask and poke him in the eyes, and kick him at least twice in the groin.

  11. You are to blame Tomlin. Why are you still putting your only QB in jeopardy, 3 and 23, 22 seconds left, down 14 points, no timeouts, from your 10 yard line? How about take a knee, shake hands and we’ll see you in 17 days. NO reason to run a play there except ego. Losing by 7 looks better than 14?

  12. Here Mike, let me fix this for you: “We were frustrated at the end of a tough game where we were outsmarted and outmuscled. Mason shouldn’t have tussled with Myles Garrett, but Garrett’s retaliation was far beyond anything we can tolerate on the field. Moving forward we’ll focus on managing our composure and being professional.”

    But he’s not gonna say that because he’s a guy who literally tried to trip an opposing player running down the sideline

  15. Mason did try to rip off Myles helmet first. No excuse for what Myles did at all, but it isn’t a coincidence that the Steelers seem to be involved in this stuff as much or more than any other team.

  16. Everyone saying Mason started it…

    First of all, that’s an excuse that second graders make. And if you really want to make that argument, it was Miles who dragged Mason to the ground and landed on top of him well after the play (and the game itself) was more than over.

  18. For those who say Rudolph “started it”, ask yourselves this: Browns are up 14 with under 10 seconds left in the game… the Steelers can’t even tie the game, even if the last throw becomes a touchdown… so why did Garrett feel the need to blast Rudolph on the play? It was a completely unnecessary hit on the QB, when most D-linemen would just smack the QB on the butt and say “Nice game, bro”. If that happens, Rudolph probably pats Garrett on the shoulder pads and says “See ya in 2 weeks!” and they both chuckle. Rudolph was mad because of the way Garrett hit him. THAT is what started it – and that’s why Tomlin said the Steelers did nothing to cause it.

  20. I’m not getting into the whole who started or didn’t start it discussion again. However, if Tomlin actually made that statement, and in that context, it ranks high on my list as one of the most ignorant things I’ve ever heard. How could anyone say they learned nothing from the incident? SMH

  21. No one in life wants to take personal responsibility for their actions anymore. The video only tells me 75% of the story, and it’s the other 25% that I honestly have no clue about. But I’ve listened to enough talk from current and former pros to think that this isn’t a one sided affair. I mean, was Rudolph trash talking when barking out signals on every play during the game? Was he doing something to egg on the Cleveland defense all game, that Garrett figured that this was his chance to end this thing, and not in a good way. I mean, what causes Garrett to go nuts with 8 seconds left in a game that was already decided. And for that matter, why is Mike Tomlin still throwing meaningless screen passes on this play? You’ve lost the game; why not just run the ball up the middle and end the game and accept defeat like a man?

    Maybe that’s it – Pittsburgh just being Pittsburgh and constantly needling the opponent in 1,001 little ways that are outside of the norm for most teams.

    But own it Tomlin. If your players made mistakes, own it. Sure, Myles Garrett should never play another game in the NFL, but I think Mason Rudolph surely has some explaining to do beyond speaking that BS through his agent/lawyer.

  22. I guess Tomlin didn’t know that the whole thing was aired on a relatively new invention called television. And along with that invention came the ability to record images which showed his QB trying to rip Garrett’s helmet off, reach into his facemask and poke him in the eyes, and kick him at least twice in the groin.

    You seem to have forgotten how Ben had his nose broken in a game against the Ravens with no penalty called. You need to stop with the hypocritical trolling.

    Tomlin is indirectly saying Garrett is getting what he deserved and not get in trouble because he feels that Garrett’s deserves a good beating.

  23. Give him a break. He probably stopped watching the Steelers offense around the 3rd quarter when everyone else did so He probably found out about the fight during the post game press conference. I mean the Steelers did leave the field before the game was even over and had to be brought back out.

  25. Drooly is nothing but a copy and paste jerk that lives to insult people. If an original thought ever entered his head it would die of loneliness

  26. Seeing all the people here saying Rudolph started it and therefore should get the same punishment as Garrett reminds of the people who blame the victim for dressing in revealing clothes before she was raped.

  27. riggo08 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:24 pm
    Garrett was absolutely wrong for what he did, but it’s ludicrous for Tomlin to say “I don’t know that we did anything to make it happen anyway in the first place”. He has no idea what was said on the field.
    —————————————–

    Think about that for a minute. You admit Tomlin “has no idea what was said on the field” but in the sentence before you take him to task for not knowing, smdh. I’m no Tomlin fan but between his no comment after the game and and this statement with appeals pending I think he’s handled this about as well as he could short of saying “We’re on to…”

  28. People saying Rudolph started in are idiots. He was hit 2 seconds after ball was thrown and Garrett would not get off. I guess these same people want a 275lb man on top of them also!

  30. Really? Ok then after the initial confrontation happened, twisting Garrett’s helmet side-to-side, kicking him in the groin, why didn’t someone from the Steelers or refs walk Rudolph towards the sidelines? You had two OL dealing with Garrett. Rudolph was allowed to get back in the fray, and where it was 3 on 1.

  32. Let’s see what you do when a 300 lb man hits you late and lands on top of you. You do whatever you can to get him off of you and he would deserve it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!