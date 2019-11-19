Tyreek Hill getting an MRI soon

Getty Images

The Chiefs are getting more tests done on wide receiver Tyreek Hill, after returning from Mexico.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Hill will have an MRI on his hamstring “in the next day or so.”

The late flight back from another country is pushing back the medical check a bit, which seems reasonable, along with the fact they are entering their bye week.

Hill tried to return to last night’s game, after limping off early, but did not get back in the game. Obviously the week off is well-timed, but the difference in their offense without him is apparent.