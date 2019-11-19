Washington waives Noah Spence, promotes Carroll Phillips

Getty Images

Noah Spence will be available to 31 teams via waivers on Wednesday and all but one of those teams would offer a better spot in the standings than the team he left on Tuesday.

According to the league’s daily transaction report, Spence has been waived by Washington. The Bengals are the only team in the league with a worse record than Washington through the first 11 weeks of the regular season.

Defensive end Carroll Phillips has been promoted from the practice squad to take Spence’s place on the roster.

Spence was a 2016 second-round pick of the Buccaneers and signed with Washington in mid-September after failing to make the cut to 53 players in Tampa. He had three tackles and a sack in seven games this year.

Phillips played six games with the Colts last year and four games for the Jaguars in 2017.