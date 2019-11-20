Baker Mayfield says his Thursday comments weren’t meant to “pile on” Myles Garrett

Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday night’s misconduct by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called the behavior “inexcusable.”

On Wednesday, Mayfield acknowledged that his words came in the heat of the moment, but that he would have said the same thing if he’d had time to consider his words.

“It is an emotional moment that is unprecedented for us,” Mayfield said of the incident. “The things I said about it being inexcusable, that is not to pile on to Myles and he knows that. It is about saying the standard in our game of football of protecting each other and then from there on, just setting a standard for us. . . .

“I think that would have been the message if I was given some time. . . . [W]e were talking about the wrong things because of some unfortunate events. No, I think the emotional part of it after the game is something that just happens. Our guys here know that I am going to have their back no matter what, and we know what we can and can’t do.”

Mayfield said that the players nevertheless support Myles Garrett and that “[w]e are going to be here for him whatever happens.”

The fact that Mayfield immediately called the situation “inexcusable” and explained he would have done it even if he’d had time to reflect on his words opened a natural door — has Mayfield spoken to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph?

“I have not,” Mayfield said. “Kind of let it die down.”

It’s going to take some time for it to die down, especially with the Browns visiting the Steelers in 11 days.