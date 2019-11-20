Bears hope Mitchell Trubisky will practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback against the Giants this weekend as long as he’s healthy and we should get some idea about his health at Wednesday’s practice.

During his Wednesday press conference, Nagy said that he doesn’t know if Trubisky will take part in that practice. Nagy added he hopes that Trubisky will be able to work and called his condition “day-to-day” for the time being.

Trubisky was pulled from last Sunday’s loss to the Rams after suffering what Nagy called a right hip pointer in the second quarter of the game. Trubisky remained in the game until the fourth quarter and the timing of his exit during another dreary offensive outing led many to assume it was a performance-based decision.

Nagy denied that and said Trubisky’s hip stiffened up over the course of the game, which led to the decision to put Chase Daniel into the game. The answer to the question of Trubisky’s practice status will provide a hint about whether Daniel will be in action again this weekend.