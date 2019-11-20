Bears promote tight end Jesper Horsted to active roster

Getty Images

The Bears made a roster move to address an injury depleted spot Wednesday.

The team announced that tight end Jesper Horsted had been promoted from the practice squad.

The Bears have struggled keeping healthy tight ends, with Trey Burton heading to IR last week, and Adam Shaheen missing last week’s loss to the Rams with a foot injury.

Horsted, an undrafted rookie from Princeton, was offered a higher-than-normal rate to hang around their practice squad after he was waived at final cuts. A converted wide receiver, he had eight receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.