Browns haven’t decided whether David Njoku will play this weekend

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku is back from injured reserve, following a Week Two wrist injury. It has yet to be determined whether he’ll be back on the field on Sunday.

“We have not made a decision on that,” coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Wednesday. “We have not even seen what he can do today so we will get him out there and see. If he can play two plays, that is not going to help us at all. We will see.”

Kitchens added that Njoku has no restrictions at practice, and that he’s able to participate on a full-contact basis.

“He is getting more healthy so from that standpoint, that is all I know,” Kitchens said. “I do not know what kind of condition he is in. I do not know where he is at mentally. Sometimes you just have to put them out there and see how they do.”

That’s what the Browns are doing, and Njoku could soon be put out there in game action for a Browns that has won two in a row, and that could soon be back in the playoff picture.