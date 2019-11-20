Cowboys sign Deante Burton off Colts’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed cornerback Deante Burton off Indianapolis’ practice squad, Jason Garrett said Wednesday.

Burton takes the roster spot left vacant when the Cowboys placed cornerback Anthony Brown on injured reserve.

Burton, 25, played one game for Atlanta and two for Houston last season in his only career action. He made five tackles and forced a fumble.

He began his career as a receiver, signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2017. The Falcons moved him to corner.

Burton briefly spent time on the Packers’ roster last season.

The Cowboys added offensive lineman Marcus Henry to the practice squad. He worked out for the team Tuesday.

Henry spent time with the Texans this season.