Dak Prescott named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Dak Prescott hasn’t gotten a new contract from the Cowboys yet, but the Cowboys quarterback has done a good job of making his case for a big deal all season.

Week 11 was no exception. Prescott completed 29-of-46 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys held off the Lions for a 35-27 win that left them in first place in the NFC East.

It was the third time that Prescott has thrown for at least 400 yards in a game this season and the fifth time that he has thrown at least three touchdowns.

Prescott was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his work. It’s the second time he’s received that award this season with the first coming after he led the Cowboys past the Giants in the first game of the year.