Damarious Randall says he has received death threats after ejection

Getty Images

Browns safety Damarious Randall said he has received death threats since a helmet-to-helmet on Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson got Randall ejected from last week’s game.

Randall said the hit to Johnson’s head, which left the rookie with a concussion and bleeding from an ear, wasn’t intentional.

“How is it, from the standpoint, after the hit . . . I get so many death threats, so many people calling me names, people saying, ‘Oh, I hope you get hurt; I’m going to kill you, this and that,'” Randall told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, “and it’s OK for fans to do it to us, but then when we say something back, it’s a problem, [and] we get in trouble? I just never understood that.”

It was Randall’s first personal foul and his first disqualification. He apologized to Johnson on social media.

Steelers fans understandably are upset with Myles Garrett, but Randall said that “shouldn’t matter” as reason for lashing out at him.

“It’s just funny to me how they blurt out and just say crazy, off the wall stuff, but just like the situation with one of my former teammates [safety Jermaine Whitehead],” Randall said. “He lost his job behind something like that, but it’s OK for them to openly say stuff like that. I find that so crazy to me.”