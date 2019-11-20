Derwin James says he’s “real close” to a return

Getty Images

The Chargers aren’t giving up on the season despite being 4-7, and one of their top players said he’s getting closer to coming back to help the effort.

Safety Derwin James told NFL Network he was “real close” to returning from the stress fracture in his foot that landed him on IR. He had surgery in August, and the Chargers have pointed to a Dec. 1 return, for their Week 13 game against the Broncos.

“I’m feeling well, feeling better, getting better every day,” James said. “Just taking it day-by-day. It’s real close, real soon. I can say that. So just taking it day-by-day. Working hard to get back out there.”

Asked if he’d be back on the field against the Broncos, he replied: “Stay tuned.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said injured players such as James would return when healthy, regardless of record, saying: “We’re not tanking, guys.”