Falcons designate Matt Bosher to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons have used four punters over the course of the season and they anticipate bringing the first one back from injured reserve to close out the season.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday that the team has designated Matt Bosher to return from injured reserve. Bosher went on injured reserve in early October with a groin injury.

The move opens up a three-week window for Bosher to practice before the team has to decide between activating him and shutting him down for the rest of the season. He’s eligible to play again in Week 14 against the Panthers.

Ryan Allen is currently handling the punting for the Falcons. Matt Wile and Kasey Redfern were the previous fill-ins for Bosher.