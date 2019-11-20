Frank Clark: I’m going to keep it coming

AP

After the Chiefs lost to the Titans in Week 10, defensive end Frank Clark talked about how much a pinched nerve in his neck has been affecting him this season.

The condition was not a major talking point after Monday night’s win over the Chargers. Clark was in the backfield all night and ended the game with a sack, three quarterback hits and five pressures of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. One of those hits led to an interception by Derrick Nnadi and another pressure forced a pass that Tyrann Mathieu should have picked off.

“I’m a pro,” Clark said, via ESPN.com. “I know everything isn’t going to be in my favor all the time. I know that opens up doors for other people. They’ve got to make the play when it’s there. I know what I bring. I know what I bring to the table. I know what other teams are going to do. They can keep it coming. I’m going to keep it coming too.”

With a division title up for grabs, the Chiefs will be hoping Clark’s right about repeating Monday’s performance in the weeks to come.