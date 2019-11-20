Full practice for Mitchell Trubisky on Wednesday

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy got what he wanted at Wednesday’s practice.

Nagy said he hoped that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would be able to work during the session after injuring his hip during last Sunday night’s loss to the Rams. That loss ended with Chase Daniel playing quarterback, but Nagy said that Trubisky will remain the starter as long as he’s healthy.

It looks like Trubisky is going to be starting against the Giants because he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Trubisky said that his hip feels “day and night” better than it did on Sunday.

“They have a plan in place to where we’re not overdoing it, but we’re getting enough to where I’ll have a good idea if I’ll be able to play on Sunday. . . . That’s the important thing, that we’re getting better each day, and if it keeps improving by Sunday, I don’t see any problems. But the main thing is just not avoiding any setbacks or overdoing it and aggravating it,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Tribune.

Assuming Trubisky continues to feel well, the main thing will shift to finding a way to get Trubisky and the entire offense to play at a higher level than they’ve managed up to this point in the season.