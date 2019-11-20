Herman Moore: “What is there to gain” bringing Matthew Stafford back

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said he didn’t have a firm timeline on when he’d return from his back injury.

But at least one of the team’s former stars thinks it doesn’t make sense to try to extend that timeline for the next six weeks.

“I would look at it and say, ‘What is there to gain?‘ ” former Lions wideout Herman Moore said, via Brandon Folsom of the Port Huron Times Herald. “If this team was postseason bound, which it looks very bleak right now, I would try to bring Stafford back. But I don’t know if it’s worth the risk.”

Stafford has fractured bones in his back, and hasn’t played the last two weeks, replaced by Jeff Driskel.

“I do believe at this point it may not be a bad idea to consider it,” Moore said. “That’s ultimately not my decision or the fans’ — that’s the team’s.”

And with the Lions are 3-6-1, a playoff run seems unlikely, making the decision on Stafford more of a long-term one.