Hue Jackson felt “obligation” to NFL to not participate in Colin Kaepernick workout

The NFL arranged for former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson to coordinate the Colin Kaepernick workout at the Falcons facility. When Kaepernick decided not to proceed with the workout and to stage his own session elsewhere, Jackson opted not to participate.

Jackson explained his decision to Kristine Leahy of FS1.

“I felt a responsibility and obligation to the National Football League because they’re the ones who asked me to do it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that Kaepernick’s agent invited him to participate.

“I made a decision [that] the best thing for me to do was get on a plane and go home,” Jackson said.

Jackson explained that the league had asked him to handle the workout, not Kaepernick.

“To me I think if I went over to the high school and did that, I think I would have been doing that for him moreso than for the league,” Jackson said.

Jackson seemed to agree with the idea that Kaepernick knew enough to make his decision not to proceed before the day of the workout, but Jackson stopped short of concluding that Kaepernick doesn’t really want to play.

“There’s something that is stopping him from feeling comfortable around National Football League employees to demonstrate his abilities,” Jackson said.

When asked to identify the right team and the right environment, Jackson identified the Steelers. Given the way Mason Rudolph played last week, it’s not a bad thought.

Whether Pittsburgh or elsewhere, will Kaepernick play again in the NFL?

“That’s a good question,” Jackson said. “I hope he does. I don’t see that right now, because I think there’s got to be some give and take on both sides in order for that to happen.”