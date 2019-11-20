Jake Bailey takes AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Patriots offense had a rough go in Philly last Sunday and that meant there was a lot of work for punter Jake Bailey to do over the course of the game.

Bailey was brought in to kick eight times over the course of the game and he dropped six of those kicks inside the Eagles’ 20-yard-line. Three of those punts pinned the Eagles inside their own 10-yard-line, including a fourth quarter boot that left Philly with 94 yards to go in order to tie the game.

They couldn’t do that and the Eagles got a 17-7 win that moved them to 9-1 on the season.

Bailey was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of his performance. It’s the second time that he’s nabbed the prize during his rookie season.