Jameis Winston fully participates in practice with ankle injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston injured his ankle against the Saints. He said at the time he’d be fine for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

And while he was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with an ankle injury, he fully participated in practice, which suggests that he’s indeed fine.

But he still has an ankle injury, and he’s disclosed as having one presumably because he’s having treatment on it. Barring an aggravation, there’s no reason to think he won’t play.

Not practicing for the Buccaneers on Wednesday was tackle Demar Dotson (not injury related), linebacker Anthony Nelson (hamstring), defensive tackle Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), and cornerback M.J. Stewart (knee). Defensive end William Gholston (ankle) and linebacker Carl Nassib (groin) were limited participants in practice.

On Sunday, the 3-7 Bucs face the 3-7 Falcons. The loser lands in the NFC South’s basement.