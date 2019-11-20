Jay Ajayi happy to be back with “family”

Getty Images

Throughout his rehab from a torn ACL, running back Jay Ajayi knew he’d play again.

The fact it’s back in Philadelphia made it perfect for him.

“Once I was in the building, just to see all the people, my old teammates, and everyone was kind of excited to see me,” Ajayi said, via E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Even the people in the cafeteria, the staff members, it was like family being here. I was here when we did something special, so the memories and everything, those will last forever, and those relationships will as well. So it’s just a blessing to still have that positive reaction when I came back.”

Many things have changed since Ajayi was part of a Super Bowl winner there. He’s had to overcome his own injury, but the team has endured many more, and is floundering with a number of key players falling short of expectations.

The Eagles need the help in the backfield, after losing Darren Sproles for the season and Jordan Howard for the moment with a shoulder injury. Ajayi was signed last Friday and was active, but didn’t play Sunday, as they had him there in case of emergency.

He hasn’t played since Oct. 7, 2018, so easing him back in makes sense, though he says he’s ready.

“I think it was just the coaches’ decision at the end of the day,” Ajayi said. “I just got in on Friday, maybe they wanted to see a week in practice. There was nothing wrong with me, so just staying ready.”

If Howard can’t go this week against the Seahawks, it might be time to complete the family reunion.