Jordan Howard still hasn’t been cleared for contact

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Howard never got cleared for a full return to action last week and sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a shoulder injury as a result.

His situation hasn’t changed since he was ruled out ahead of the game. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that Howard still hasn’t been cleared for contact and will remain limited in practice as a result.

Miles Sanders and Boston Scott handled the backfield duties with Howard out last week. Pederson said that he sees a role for Jay Ajayi against Seattle this week whether Howard’s active or not. Ajayi was active but did not play in Week 11 after signing on Friday.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to be limited in practice due to the ankle injury that kept him out last Sunday. Right tackle Lane Johnson won’t practice and remains in the concussion protocol.