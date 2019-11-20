Kyler Murray, Tom Brady have eerily similar passing statistics

Getty Images

Sometimes, things we notice while doing this job have no real relevance to anything that has happened or will happen on a football field. But those things are still very interesting.

Here’s one that was discovered during a recent episode of PFT Live, when comparing Philip Rivers‘ touchdown-to-interception ratio to those of other quarterbacks: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has generated virtually identical passing statistics through 11 weeks of the season.

Brady has thrown 402 passes, Murray has thrown 393. Brady has completed 256 passes, Murray has completed 254. Brady has generated 2,752 passing yards, Murray has generated 2,703. Brady has thrown 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions, Murray has thrown 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Brady’s average per attempt is 6.8 yards, Murray is 6.9. Brady’s passer rating is 90.1, Murray’s is 91.2.

Murray has played one more game than Brady. Still, of all quarterbacks to have such similar passing numbers, a six-foot, five-inch 42-year-old who has played for 20 years and a 22-year-old rookie who barely makes it to five-eleven are as different as they come.

Their rushing numbers are obviously not similar. Murray has gained 481 yards on 67 attempts, and Brady has gained only two yards, on 15 carries. That said, both have scored three rushing touchdowns.