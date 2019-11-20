Lamar Jackson leads fan Pro Bowl voting

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has rapidly become perhaps the NFL’s most popular player.

Jackson leads all players in Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced today. That’s well deserved, given the way Jackson has played this year, and also a sign of how much fun it is to watch Jackson, who is perhaps the most exciting runner in the NFL right now as well as one of the best passers.

The second overall vote getter is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in third, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in fourth and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in fifth.

Players leading the voting at other positions are 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, Cowboys center Travis Frederick, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Chiefs return specialist Mecole Hardman, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, Jets strong safety Jamal Adams, Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots punter Jake Bailey and Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Lamar Jackson leads fan Pro Bowl voting

  2. If I might take this chance to do a cheap plug for a player on my fav team (which I know is going to get downvoted to oblivion). Can I please ask for fans to consider voting for Ali Marpet? According to PFF he’s consistently been one of the best Guards in the league for a few years now (and by their ranking is top 5 this year) but never gets any attention because he’s part of a bad team in the Bucs. Please don’t deny him credit for playing well, 1 man can only do so much for his team.

  4. If I might take this chance to do a cheap plug for a player on my fav team (which I know is going to get downvoted to oblivion). Can I please ask for fans to consider voting for Ali Marpet? According to PFF he’s consistently been one of the best Guards in the league for a few years now (and by their ranking is top 5 this year) but never gets any attention because he’s part of a bad team in the Bucs. Please don’t deny him credit for playing well, 1 man can only do so much for his team.
    ———————————————————————————————–

    Using PFF kinda hurts his case, but nontheless, he’s actually pretty solid

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!