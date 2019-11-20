Lamar Jackson leads fan Pro Bowl voting

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has rapidly become perhaps the NFL’s most popular player.

Jackson leads all players in Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced today. That’s well deserved, given the way Jackson has played this year, and also a sign of how much fun it is to watch Jackson, who is perhaps the most exciting runner in the NFL right now as well as one of the best passers.

The second overall vote getter is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in third, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in fourth and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in fifth.

Players leading the voting at other positions are 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, Cowboys center Travis Frederick, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Chiefs return specialist Mecole Hardman, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, Jets strong safety Jamal Adams, Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots punter Jake Bailey and Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater.