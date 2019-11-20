Le’Veon Bell balks at ongoing HGH testing

Getty Images

For random testing to truly be random, every player must be subject to testing at any time, with no clue as to when his number may come up. A truly random process includes the possibility that one player’s number will come up repeatedly.

That apparently has happened to Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, whose number has come up five times for HGH testing. Bell isn’t happy about that, because HGH testing requires a blood sample.

“I done had 5 ‘random’ HGH blood test in 10 weeks,” Bell said on Twitter earlier this morning. “I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles . . . find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.”

Players often complain about being required to repeatedly submit to PED urine testing. The chances for HGH blood testing are even more remote, with only 40 players in the entire league being tested each week. For Bell to be tabbed five times in 10 games suggests that he should consider purchasing lottery tickets and/or visiting a casino.

Bell has every right to vent about being stuck by “dirty ass needles” (they’re probably neither dirty nor ass), but if his number comes up again and he refuses to submit, it will be regarded as a positive test and will trigger an automatic suspension.