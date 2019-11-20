Mason Rudolph: “I have no ill-will toward Myles Garrett”

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph talked to reporters Wednesday, for the first time since he was clocked in the head with his own helmet by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rudolph read a prepared statement and took a few questions, apologizing to his teammates and saying he had no ill will toward Garrett.

“I did not agree with the way [Garrett] took me to the ground and my natural reaction was to get him off from on top of me,” Rudolph said. I have no ill-will toward Myles Garrett. I know if Myles could go back he would handle this situation differently.”

Rudolph said he should not have put Maurkice Pouncey in a situation to have to defend him. Pouncey was suspended three games for kicking Garrett at the tail end of the scuffle, which began with Rudolph and Garrett squaring off, Rudolph tugging on Garrett’s facemask, and Garrett then jerking Rudolph’s helmet off and swinging it at him. Garrett was suspended indefinitely, and his hearing with the league is today.

Asked if he did anything to provoke Garrett, Rudolph said: “Definitely didn’t say anything. I got to do a better job of keeping my composure in those situations.”

Rudolph said he hasn’t been fined yet, though more fines are anticipated from the incident last Thursday. He said he’d comply with whatever the league handed him.

  1. but…Mike Tomlin said you guys didnt do anything and had nothing to correct. You just said you needed to keep your composure.

  3. “I have no ill will towards him.”

    Translation: I need to smooth this over because I don’t need to have him really flatten me the next we play against each other.

  5. Sounds like he kind of tried to pretend take some accountability. I’m sure the Browns are itching to go into Pittsburgh and punish them like they did Baltimore.

  6. He’s not going to have any ill-will towards you either next year. That is, if you’re still on the team and playing.

  8. This is way better than the nonsense Tomlin spewed about there being nothing to learn. Rudolph clearly went of the rails and escalated things. No doubt he was frustrated over how often he was getting pressured into throwing 4 picks and he tried to lash out. Then after the initial row where he lost his helmet he re-initiated the fight when his OL had already put themselves between Rudolph and Myles.

    Still doesn’t excuse using a helmet to smash a guys unprotected head. But Rudolph had multiple opportunities to prevent this from becoming a black eye for the NFL. And interesting that he’s the first one I’m aware of who stated that nothing was said verbally to cause it. Myles easily could have said otherwise and this would be a completely different story.

  10. Thanks Mason. You saw your actions in being part of this. Next time leave Garrett’s helmet and junk alone.

