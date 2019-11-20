Matt Ryan sits out practice with ankle injury

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) and receiver Julio Jones (foot) were among those who sat out Wednesday’s practice.

It isn’t clear whether it’s for precautionary reasons or rest days, but neither left Sunday’s game with their injuries. Ryan played 64 of 65 snaps and Jones 53.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn already has ruled out safety Kemal Ishmael (concussion) for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The Falcons also were without running back Devonta Freeman (foot), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle), tight end Austin Hooper (knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder) and Adrian Clayborn (groin) at Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) was limited.