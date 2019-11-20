Report: Tyreek Hill’s hamstring injury is minor

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had an MRI on his injured hamstring, and the news was good.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Hill’s hamstring injury was deemed minor, and he’s considered day-to-day.

The Chiefs are on their bye this week and next play on December 1 against the Raiders in a game that will go a long way toward determining who wins the AFC West. There’s a good chance Hill will be on the field.

Hill has been limited by injuries this season but remains a big-play threat when healthy, with an average of 16.5 yards per catch.