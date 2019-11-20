Robert Woods remains away from Rams dealing with personal issue

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said again on Wednesday that wide receiver Brandin Cooks is on track to return from his concussion for the team’s Week 12 game against the Ravens, but the status of the team’s other starting wide receiver is less certain.

Woods was an unexpected scratch for last Sunday’s game against the Bears for what the team described as a personal issue. McVay didn’t discuss the issue in any detail when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but said that Woods remains away from the team and that his status for the game is yet to be determined.

The Rams don’t play until Monday night and Woods has been in the offense long enough that he could probably play without practicing, but the next couple of days will likely provide some update about whether that’s a possibility the team would consider.

Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds, JoJo Natson, Mike Thomas and Nsimba Webster join Cooks and Woods in the Rams receiving corps.