Ryan Fitzpatrick limited in practice

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick has taken the Dolphins’ starting quarterback job, and made it his own.

He remains a quarterback of a certain vintage, so there’s some maintenance involved.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, with a right shoulder/forearm designation.

The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick had 45 pass attempts and took seven sacks last week against the Bills, which could contribute to some soreness, but it doesn’t appear to be a big deal.

Then again, as noted by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick revealed that he thinks the perfect start time for dinner is 6 p.m. So he could just be old.