Seahawks activate tight end Ed Dickson

The Seahawks got a needed boost to a thin position Wednesday.

The team announced that veteran tight end Ed Dickson had been activated from injured reserve.

Dickson had knee surgery during training camp, and is coming back at a fortuitous time.

They’ve already lost Will Dissly to IR, and it doesn’t look like Luke Willson is going to be back this week after injuring his hamstring in Week 10.

To make room for Dickson on the roster, the Seahawks waived veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor. He had been playing nickel, but that role will now likely fall to rookie Ugo Amadi.