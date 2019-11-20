Sterling Shepard a full participant in Giants practice

Getty Images

In their quest to prevent being eliminated from playoff contention before Thanksgiving, the Giants could be getting a pair of key players back this week.

Both wide receiver Sterling Shepard and cornerback Janoris Jenkins were listed as full participants in practice Wednesday.

Both are in the concussion protocol and need final clearance, but coach Pat Shurmur said that would come at the end of the week.

Shepard has missed the last five games because of the concussion.

Evan Engram is still out with his foot injury, which means the Giants won’t be able to put their full complement of skill position players around quarterback Daniel Jones.