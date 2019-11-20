T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron listed as questionable

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is questionable for Thursday night’s showdown with the Texans.

Hilton has missed the past three games with a calf injury. But he returned to a full practice Wednesday after missing the first two days of work.

In 15 career games against the Texans, Hilton has 82 receptions for 1,519 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the Colts are 10-5 in those games.

Indianapolis ruled out running back Marlon Mack (hand) and cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle).

Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron (ankle) are questionable.

The Colts listed Ebron as a full participant Wednesday.