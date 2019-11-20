Troy Aikman: Eagles paid Wentz, Rams paid Goff, Cowboys still haven’t paid Dak

Getty Images

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman is unsure what’s taking so long for current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to get paid.

Aikman said on KTCK/1310 that he thinks the Cowboys are probably putting doubts in Prescott’s mind about how much faith they have in him by not paying him the way the Eagles did for Carson Wentz and the Rams did for Jared Goff.

“I don’t know how it could not, quite honestly,” Aikman said, via the Star-Telegram. “The Eagles stepped up, they paid Carson Wentz a lot of money. The Rams this offseason stepped up and paid Goff a lot of money.”

Aikman said he’s not sure what the holdup is.

“I really do not know why he has not yet been paid,” he said. “That’s not a criticism of anyone. I don’t know if it’s because they’re so far apart. I don’t think there’s any doubt they want to sign him. I don’t think he can show any more than he’s already shown.”

The holdup may be as simple as this: Prescott may think there’s no reason he should agree to less money than Wentz and Goff got, and the Cowboys may think Prescott isn’t worth as much as Wentz and Goff got. If that’s the case, we may see Prescott get the franchise tag next offseason and perhaps even play on the franchise tag in both 2020 and 2021 before truly testing free agency. So far Kirk Cousins is the only quarterback to take that approach, but that approach got Cousins the contract he wanted, and it could work for Prescott as well.