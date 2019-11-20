Vernon Hargreaves set for Texans debut Thursday night

Getty Images

The Texans claimed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off of waivers last week, but he didn’t get enough practice time with his new team to play in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Hargreaves has had a bit more time to absorb the defense over the last few days, which hasn’t left him with 100 percent of the scheme under his belt but has given him enough information to get on the field. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said Hargreaves has picked things up “pretty well” so the team will “line him up and see what he can do.”

“I think you’ve got to give him what you think he can handle and what will help the defense,” Crennel said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Our defensive game plan, maybe we only put half the things in rather than 100 percent. We’ll put the things in we think he can handle and that he’s demonstrated that he can handle.”

The Texans have made several moves at cornerback since the end of the 2018 season with Hargreaves joining Gareon Conley, Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson as additions to the group. An ankle injury may keep Johnson out on Thursday, which would make the need for Hargreaves against the Colts all the greater.