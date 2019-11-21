Adrian Peterson sits out practice again but expected to play

Getty Images

Even though Washington coach Bill Callahan said after practice that Adrian Peterson practiced, the team’s injury report told a different story.

Peterson missed practice again Thursday with his toe injury.

A Washington spokesman said, via Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan, that Callahan misspoke at the press conference because Callhan was “thinking about the walk-through.”

Callahan, though, does expect Peterson to play against the Lions on Sunday.

“He’ll be ready for Sunday. No question in my mind,” Callahan said.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (ankle) also didn’t practice.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (ankle/knee) returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday. Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and running back Chris Thompson (toe) also were limited.