Bears coach on kicker: “He’s going to make them”

Matt Nagy’s decisions don’t always work out, but he is unfailingly upbeat.

He has extended his vow to be “all about positivity” when it comes to his kicker who isn’t making kicks at the moment.

Via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said he supported kicker Eddy Pineiro, who missed a pair of field goals in Sunday’s loss to the Rams

“He’s competitive as hell,” Nagy said of his kicker. “He wants to make that. He’s mad at himself. We know that. We want him to know that we’ve got confidence in him.”

Of course, Nagy didn’t show that on the field Sunday night, going for a fourth-and-9 rather than try a 49-yard field goal, after Pineiro missed a 48-yarder on the previous possession. On the following possession, Pineiro missed a 47-yarder.

“That’s what we’re working through,” Nagy said. “So now, when we get back out there, he’s going to make them and we’re going to get rolling.”

Nagy will back players as long as he likes the way they respond from adversity, and apparently Pineiro has sufficient impressed him with his approach while going 12-of-17 this season.