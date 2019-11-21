Brandin Cooks never considered retirement despite concussion history

Getty Images

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks will play Monday night after missing the past two games with a concussion. He never doubted he would return.

Doctors have diagnosed Cooks with five concussions in his six-year career, including two in a 25-day span, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Cooks said he never considered retirement.

“Absolutely not,” Cooks said, via Thiry. “When it happened, that never went through my mind. Even now, it’s not going through my mind.”

The Rams exercised caution in Cooks’ return. He went to Pittsburgh twice to meet with Dr. Michael Collins, the director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

“One of the biggest things that I learned, concussions is a case-by-case thing,” said Cooks, who had no symptoms the day after he each concussion. “Mine was very unique, and just thankful once again to be able to go and get answers.”

Cooks said he is not concerned about getting another concussion.

He has 27 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season.