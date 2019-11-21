Britney Taylor’s lawyer says she won’t be bullied by Antonio Brown

Getty Images

On Wednesday, receiver Antonio Brown filed a countersuit against Britney Taylor, who has sued him for sexual assault and rape. Taylor’s lawyer has said that the development will not force her to back down.

“Antonio Brown countersued the woman he raped and blamed her for the self-destructive conduct that led to the demise of his NFL career,” lawyer David Haas said in a statement. “In the past, Defendant Brown has used intimidation to avoid responsibility for his actions. However, Ms. Taylor will not be bullied and remains steadfast in holding Defendant Brown accountable.”

Brown has sued Taylor for defamation and for interference with Brown’s business relationships. His filing mentions a confidentiality agreement that was signed on March 8, and that prevents him from disclosing more details about the basis for his claims.

The lawsuit sparked an NFL investigation, and no team has been willing to sign Brown while the matter remains unresolved. Last Thursday, Brown met with NFL investigators; Brown is hopeful that he’ll be cleared to return to the NFL very soon.