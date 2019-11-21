Chiefs signing defensive end off Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

The Chiefs are adding some line depth, to a defense that has struggled with injuries all year.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs are signing defensive end Demone Harris off the Ravens practice squad.

Harris latched on with the Buccaneers last year as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, and was up and down from their active roster, appearing in two games. He played one game for them this year before he was released in October. The Ravens picked him up to the practice squad on Oct. 22.

To clear a roster spot, they’re releasing defensive tackle Joey Ivie.