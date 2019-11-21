Connor Williams practicing after last week’s knee scope

Getty Images

The word last week was that Cowboys left guard Connor Williams would miss time after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee and Williams did miss last Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Williams may not miss any more games, however. Williams took part in individual drills with the Cowboys on Wednesday and said that he plans to do team work on Thursday with designs on playing against the Patriots.

“I feel 100 percent,” Williams said, via the Dallas Morning News. “My biggest concern was making sure not to get on the field until I felt 100 percent. We’ve been working well. The training staff has been doing a great job, and I feel great. . . . My goal was getting back this week. I went through the same thing last year and had expectations on what to expect. So I just worked towards that and now we’re here.”

Right tackle La'el Collins didn’t practice on Wednesday due to knee and back issues while right guard Zack Martin was limited due to a variety of ailments. Having all three linemen ready to go for Sunday would be a positive for the Cowboys in their matchup with the AFC frontrunners.