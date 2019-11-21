Dak Prescott on MVP chatter: This game is about winning, not awards

Getty Images

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips called Lamar Jackson the NFL’s MVP on Thursday, and the Ravens quarterback has the best current odds to win the award. Russell Wilson is a close second.

But Vegas missed on the candidate who should have the third-best odds.

It’s not Aaron Rodgers (9-1), and it’s not Patrick Mahomes (10-1).

It’s Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who put himself firmly in the conversation with his third 400-yard passing game of the season. In NFL history, only Dan Marino (1984), Peyton Manning (2013) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018) have had four 400-yard games in a single season.

Prescott leads the league with 3,221 passing yards, putting him on pace for 5,154 yards. Only seven quarterbacks ever have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season, including Drew Brees five times.

Prescott, though, is not listening to the MVP chatter.

“One, it’s crazy early, right? And, two, I mean as I’ve talked about, it’s winning,” Prescott said Thursday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “The only thing I care about is wins. So if that means I’m the most winningest quarterback in the league, sure, I want it. But until it means that, I don’t care. It’s something cool, right? But I want to win games and that’s the most important thing.”

Therein lies the biggest deterrent to Prescott winning the award. The Cowboys are 6-4 and play the Patriots on Sunday. The Ravens are 8-2, and the Seahawks are 8-2.