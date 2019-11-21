Daniel Jones has a ball security problem

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones knows the answer to his problem is simple, if not easy.

He also knows he has to fix it.

For all the issue surrounding him and his team during a rough rookie season, his own problems keeping the ball in his hands is near the top. Jones leads the league with 13 fumbles, and has lost nine of them, the kind of turnovers they can’t afford.

Via Bob Glauber of Newsday, Jones said he spent the bye week working on the problem, and came up with two basic explanations.

“It’s about being mindful of it and being aware in the pocket,” Jones said. “I think it’s pretty fundamental in that holding the ball with two hands is going to be more secure than not. . . .

“It’s just getting the ball out on time and not holding onto it. I don’t think it’s necessarily a complex problem, but it’s getting it out on time. I think I definitely need to work on it.”

So it’s as simple as that, using two hands, and not trying to hold onto it all day. Jones said having the week off to watch tape and focus on specific issues should help, now he just has to put those lessons into play.