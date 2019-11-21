DeAndre Hopkins catches two touchdowns as Texans earn 20-17 win over Colts

AP

DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Will Fuller added 140 yards on seven grabs as the Houston Texans held off the Indianapolis Colts for a 20-17 victory in a key AFC South matchup on Thursday night.

Brennan Scarlett stopped Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett a yard shy of a first down on fourth-and-7 with three minutes left to play to end Indianapolis’ final offensive possession. After burning a timeout before the fourth down try, the Colts didn’t have enough time to ultimately get another crack on offense.

Darius Leonard forced a fumble of Deshaun Watson that was ruled to be recovered by Houston. The play was not reviewed as the league office said there was no visuals of a clear recovery by the Colts on the play. The Texans were able to run out the clock from there.

Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 298 yards with the two touchdowns to Hopkins and an interception as the Texans move into solo first place in the division with the victory.

Jonathan Williams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries for the Colts in place of an injured Marlon Mack to carry the load for Indianapolis. Brissett was held to just 129 yards passing as the Colts passing attack was rather ineffective. A hobbled T.Y. Hilton managed just three catches for 18 yards and Eric Ebron led the team with four receptions for 44 yards.

With the Texans holding an early 3-0 lead, Watson was intercepted by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore to set up an Indianapolis touchdown. Brissett would score on a 5-yard run to cap a seven-play, 42-yard drive to grab a 7-3 advantage.

Houston would immediately respond as Hopkins got free and clear for a wide open 35-yard touchdown to re-take the lead with 1:53 left in the first half. Adam Vinatieri would add a 36-yard field goal to even the game at 10-10 at halftime.

The Colts would go back on top on their first possession of the third quarter. Williams broke a pair of tackles for a 13-yard touchdown run to take a 13-10 lead. Fairbairn converted a 36-yard field goal to answer the touchdown drive by Indianapolis. Hopkins then added his second touchdown of the night on a 30-yard strike from Watson to grab a 20-17 lead.

Indianapolis would pick up a pair of first downs on their final drive of the game but stalled out near midfield. Nyheim Hines was held to no gain and three yards on two carries and an incomplete pass from Brissett set up the final fourth-and-7 that wasn’t successful.