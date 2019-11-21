Eric Weddle not sharing past Ravens knowledge with Rams

Getty Images

After spending three years with the Baltimore Ravens, safety Eric Weddle has a vault of information he could share with the Los Angeles Rams about their next opponent this weekend.

But then he just wouldn’t be Eric Weddle.

“I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that’s just not who I am,” Weddle said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “So, we’re going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win.”

Weddle was released by Baltimore in March after making three straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Ravens. His new teammates with the Rams could potentially benefit from Weddle’s assistance if he was open to giving it. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson present a stiff test and the Rams face an uphill climb to make the postseason.

But despite no longer being with the Ravens, his experience there after a rocky departure from the San Diego Chargers left an enormous impression on Weddle.

“I have a lot of respect for that place, not only how it helped my career and rejuvenated my career, how they treated myself and my family,” Weddle said. “But it’s a very tight-knit group and what would I be — what kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?”