Josh Allen thinks Bills offense has found its identity

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
The last four weeks have seen Bills quarterback Josh Allen flip back and forth between good and bad performances.

He completed 47 percent of his passes while losing a fumble in a 31-13 loss to the Eagles in Week Eight and then rebounded by hitting on 70 percent of his throws in a Week Nine win over Washington. Week 10 saw him run for two touchdowns, but his passing numbers dipped back down as the Bills slumped to a 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Last Sunday was another good day for Allen and the Bills. He completed over 63 percent of his passes, threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 37-20 win over the Dolphins. While the inconsistent performances might suggest the team is still searching for a sense of its self offensively, Allen thinks the Miami game was a sign that they’ve found it.

“We really found our identity as an offense. We’ve got a good sense of who we are as a team,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “We’re gonna continue to roll with what we’ve been doing.”

Allen’s feelings should be put to the test down the stretch. All six of their remaining opponents rank in the top half of the league defensively and the Bills’ ability to navigate those games will determine whether they have any chance of playing into January.

13 responses to "Josh Allen thinks Bills offense has found its identity

  6. Out of all the QB’s picked during the 2018 draft, why does Josh Allen get the most hate?? What did that man ever do you all? Did he talk bad about your mom? Did he steal your girl?? WHAT!!!!??? And don’t just ignore the question either…answer it. I have never in my life seen a guy take so much criticism. He’s a good dude. Never beat any women, abused children, taken any PEDs or anything. But all you losers can do on a daily basis is ride this guys jock to no end. It’s really pretty pathetic if you ask me. Haters will hate I guess. Guess you guys are going to be hating even more when we’re in the playoffs. Hate on.

    It’s all right here, he’s alright against crappy teams and stinks the joint out against the better teams.

    Wait till he plays a good team, it’s gonna get fugly.

    Wide right, you lose again.

  9. Allen is a powerhouse. That’d what scares the negative nabobs.
    Road to Canton
    # some guy’s just don’t know football
    Right at three top again. Do you get emails every Bills post or something? That’s called obsession

  10. Ofcourse they do have an identity. But that identity will show up when they play teams with winning record! When they plays losing teams they deviate from that identity.

  11. billsfan4life says:
    November 21, 2019 at 1:43 pm
    Out of all the QB’s picked during the 2018 draft, why does Josh Allen get the most hate?? What did that man ever do you all? Did he talk bad about your mom? Did he steal your girl?? WHAT!!!!??? And don’t just ignore the question either…answer it. I have never in my life seen a guy take so much criticism. He’s a good dude. Never beat any women, abused children, taken any PEDs or anything. But all you losers can do on a daily basis is ride this guys jock to no end. It’s really pretty pathetic if you ask me. Haters will hate I guess. Guess you guys are going to be hating even more when we’re in the playoffs. Hate on.
    ——————————————————————-
    Mitchell Trubisky may disagree with you saying you’ve never heard someone take so much criticism.

  12. An identity might be a bit premature but they are getting chemistry on the O-line. the quarterback and receivers are getting their timing down and their nuances and Josh is gaining better at reading defenses, coverages and mismatches.

  13. A lot of haters on this comment thread. Trolls that aren’t worth feeding.

    Will just add that moving OC Daboll from the sidelines to the box probably helped quite a bit last week. Let’s see more of that.

