Josh Allen thinks Bills offense has found its identity

Getty Images

The last four weeks have seen Bills quarterback Josh Allen flip back and forth between good and bad performances.

He completed 47 percent of his passes while losing a fumble in a 31-13 loss to the Eagles in Week Eight and then rebounded by hitting on 70 percent of his throws in a Week Nine win over Washington. Week 10 saw him run for two touchdowns, but his passing numbers dipped back down as the Bills slumped to a 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Last Sunday was another good day for Allen and the Bills. He completed over 63 percent of his passes, threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 37-20 win over the Dolphins. While the inconsistent performances might suggest the team is still searching for a sense of its self offensively, Allen thinks the Miami game was a sign that they’ve found it.

“We really found our identity as an offense. We’ve got a good sense of who we are as a team,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “We’re gonna continue to roll with what we’ve been doing.”

Allen’s feelings should be put to the test down the stretch. All six of their remaining opponents rank in the top half of the league defensively and the Bills’ ability to navigate those games will determine whether they have any chance of playing into January.