Kareem Hunt: Myles Garrett has to “take it day by day and be positive”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is waiting to hear the ruling on his appeal of the indefinite suspension he received after hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during last Thursday’s game.

Garrett would like to have the suspension set for a finite number of games rather than the open-ended ban running until at least the end of the regular season. There’s no argument for wiping out the suspension altogether, so he’s going to be suspended for a while and one of his teammates offered some advice about going through that process.

Running back Kareem Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of this season and said that Garrett is going to need to show perseverance until he’s eligible to play again.

“I’ve been there, I’ve been in his position and it’s tough,” Hunt said, via BrownsZone.com. “You’ve just got to take it day by day and be positive, even when you feel like it’s never going to end. I’m here now and finally got through the storm.”

Garrett doesn’t yet know when the storm clouds above his head are going to clear, but it’s a good bet that any ruling on his appeal will still result in an extended absence from the lineup.