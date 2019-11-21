Mason Rudolph was set for media session Thursday, but it’s been called off

Getty Images

According to an ESPN report, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged during a Wednesday suspension appeal hearing that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur during last Thursday’s game.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for hitting Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s helmet after ripping it off his head, which he apologized for after the game without making any allegation about Rudolph saying something to him. Rudolph, who is expected to be fined for his own attempt to take Garrett’s helmet off, said on Wednesday that he “definitely didn’t say anything” to set Garrett off.

Rudolph was scheduled to meet the media again on Thursday, but reporters in Pittsburgh pass along word that he won’t be holding that session. The team issued a statement in response to the report that said, in part, that Rudolph “will not discuss this accusation any further” and it’s hard to imagine he would have been asked about anything else had things progressed as scheduled.

The team’s statement says Rudolph “vehemently denies” the accusation. Rudolph’s attorney also issued a statement that called Garrett’s allegation “wild and unfounded” and a “desperate attempt” to shorten his suspension.