Matt Ryan, Julio Jones back at practice

The Falcons got a couple of key offensive players back on the practice field Thursday, but running back Devonta Freeman remained out of action.

Quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) and wide receiver Julio Jones (foot) both sat out Wednesday’s session before returning to action on Thursday. Both have been part of the team’s two wins over the last two weeks and it seems they are on track to remain in the lineup against Tampa this Sunday.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said early this week that Freeman was trending in the right direction after missing last weekend’s win over the Panthers with a foot injury. Freeman has now missed both practice sessions this week, however, and that hints at another absence this weekend.

If so, he’ll join tight end Austin Hooper on the sideline as Hooper remains out of action due to a knee injury.